College merger is approved

The merger between Shetland College, the NAFC Marine Centre and Train Shetland can formally go ahead after members of the Shetland Fisheries Training Centre Trust, which operates the NAFC, gave their approval to the plans.

Both it and Shetland Islands Council have now considered the proposal which will result in a single, “financially-sustainable” college for Shetland.

The new, independent organisation will be part of the University of the Highlands and Islands network, and managed and governed in line with practices required by the Scottish Funding Council and the Scottish government.

SIC member Peter Campbell chairs the Shetland College Board. In a statement he said: “I am very pleased that the merger is going to take place.

“This provides a great opportunity to develop sustainable tertiary education in Shetland.

“The new college will be responsive to the changing needs of the local community, delivering high quality education and training courses to its students and contributing to achieving the aspirations of the Shetland Partnership Plan.”

Davie Sandison is chairman of the Shetland Fisheries Training Centre Trust.

“We have reached an important milestone with this decision to merge into a new, single body for the delivery of Shetland’s needs in further and higher education, training and research,” he said.

“This is a crucial phase in creating a strong, single voice for Shetland within the University of the Highlands and Islands. This offers the opportunity to grow and plan for new business in the sector, delivering on the needs of the Shetland community and our present and future students and staff.”