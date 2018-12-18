Obesity figures for P1 children are above the national average

Too many young children are proving to be heavyweights, with over one in four primary one pupils in the isles classed as being overweight or obese.

Figures in a report before Monday’s children and families committee showed 26.1 per cent of youngsters in their first year of primary education were carrying too much weight.

That compares to a national average of 22.9 per cent.

The stats, from 2016/17, were shown in a five year active Shetland strategy report which went before councillors on Monday.

Sport and leisure manager Neil Watt was questioned by Davie Sandison, over the figures. The Shetland Central member wanted to know what could be done to target the problem.

Mr Watt said discussions had been held with sportscotland. He said there was recognition of a need for education around healthy lifestyles to move into early years.

“If we get them at that early stage then hopefully we can set them off on the right track,” he said.

