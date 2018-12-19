Man fined £270 for holding £1 tablet

A man has been handed a £270 fine after being found with an illegal drug worth £1.

Louis Thorburn Chautems, 24, of Castle Terrace, Ullapool, pleaded guilty by letter to possession of Class C drug Alprazolam.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said police found Chautems with a single tablet worth £1 when they searched a house at Da Vadill, Lerwick, on 7th May.

Honorary sheriff Malcolm Bell fined Chautems £270 at Lerwick Sheriff Court this morning (Wednesday), reduced from £400.

The sum must be paid at a rate of £50 per month.