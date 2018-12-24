Rucksack stolen from Marlex pub in Lerwick

Police are investigating a theft which took place in the Douglas Arms (Marlex) pub on Commercial Road in Lerwick on Saturday night.

According to the police a purple rucksack containing a purse, cash, mobile phone, cosmetics and other valuables was stolen by a male suspect at about 11.45pm.

The rucksack had been on a table opposite the bar within the public bar side of the pub with the man seen leaving via the main entrance in possession of it.

The police are keen to speak to anyone with information, especially people who may have been within the pub or in the near vicinity at the time of the offence.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Lerwick police station or call 101, quoting the reference number NL 1817/18.