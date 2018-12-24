25th December 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

‘Santy’ Sandy raises £1,702 for MRI scanner appeal

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

It was Christmas Eve when a Santa Claus arrived, a little early it has to be said, at The Shetland Times offices at Gremista.

MRI scanner appeal fundraiser Sandy Stewart. Photo: Stephen Gordon

Sandy Stewart, a taxi driver for many years in Shetland, has been collecting for the Shetland MRI scanner appeal over the last three weeks, raising £1,702.

He has all been around Lerwick, especially during the late-night shopping, attending 20 parties and the town’s pubs and clubs.

He said: “I can’t believe it’s so much. My best night was £640 achieved on a Saturday night.”

Sandy, a well-known Aberdeen FC supporter, has even been known to don the Santa suit when big games come calling.

Tags:
MRI scanner appeal
Sandy Stewart

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top