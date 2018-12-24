‘Santy’ Sandy raises £1,702 for MRI scanner appeal

It was Christmas Eve when a Santa Claus arrived, a little early it has to be said, at The Shetland Times offices at Gremista.

Sandy Stewart, a taxi driver for many years in Shetland, has been collecting for the Shetland MRI scanner appeal over the last three weeks, raising £1,702.

He has all been around Lerwick, especially during the late-night shopping, attending 20 parties and the town’s pubs and clubs.

He said: “I can’t believe it’s so much. My best night was £640 achieved on a Saturday night.”

Sandy, a well-known Aberdeen FC supporter, has even been known to don the Santa suit when big games come calling.