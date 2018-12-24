Wishing you all a peaceful and happy Christmas (video)
Enjoy this beautiful rendition of ‘Silent Night’ by Bella’s Lasses – a choir from Shetland’s past.
Please note our offices close today at 2pm and will re-open on Wednesday at 10.30am.
The Shetland Times Bookshop is open until 5pm tonight for that last-minute book, gift or token.
Hi Lasses, Iris had some of our songs transferred to 'wave format' from an original old tape… 'Silent Night' is a particular favourite of mine, so just thought I would let you all have a listen… June.
Posted by June Wylie on Sunday, 23 December 2018