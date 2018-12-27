29th December 2018
Festive swimmers plunge in North Sea before Christmas dinner

The Christmas Day swimmers venture into the water.

A group of hardy swimmers built up an appetite ahead of their Christmas dinner with a frosty festive dip at Sands of Sound.

Preparing for the chilly plunge.

Youngsters joined in the fun too with isles vlogger Gavin Bell filming the on-rushing sea swimmers.

Gavin and his family and friends have been jumping into the North Sea at Christmas for about 10 years. This year there were plenty of eager dippers who turned up to join in the fun too.

For anyone feeling a little groggy from Christmas Eve celebrations the night before, it was certainly a wintry wake-up call. Shetland Times reporters Adam Guest and Andrew McQuarrie were among those giving it a go, too.

Clambering out of the water it was off for a long shower before sitting at the table for the Christmas turkey.

You can see Gavin’s video of the event at our Facebook page.

