29th December 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Vibrant voluntary sector highlights its successes

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

It may have been a challenging year for the third sector, but Voluntary Action Shetland (VAS) has highlighted a wealth of figures showing the vibrancy of charitable and voluntary organisations.

Voluntary Action Shetland team leader Wendy Hand with the document produced to highlight the work taking place across the isles. Photo: Dave Donaldson

A list of facts and figures has been produced by VAS which show just what the sector has achieved during 2018.

It is hoped the figures could be used to argue the case for more long-term funding. VAS says the voluntary sector benefits the isles’ economy to the tune of £20 million a year.

It comes less than a month after Shetland Women’s Aid announced it was scaling down the level of support it was offering to clients, with chairwoman Catherine Williams citing funding cuts as a “concerning” issue.

The new figures, which have been described as a “taste of the third sector”, have followed a forum meeting which allowed a wide range of bodies to come together for peer support.

During the year VAS helped organisations based in Lerwick’s Market House bring in £3.8 million, with around a quarter of that coming from outwith the isles, providing a welcome boost for Shetland’s coffers.

VAS team leader Wendy Hand says the findings gave a real “wow factor”.

“What we’ve found is that we’ve got a strength in coming together – a stronger voice,” she said.

“The year has been negative from a funding point of view. Things are getting harder. We have to look at sustainability, going forward.

“But we thought, ‘let’s have a celebration of what we’ve achieved’. It was great to take that step back and look at it.”

• For more findings from the report see Friday’s Shetland Times.

Tags:
funding
Market House
Voluntary Action Shetland
Wendy Hand

More articles about funding, Market House, Voluntary Action Shetland and Wendy Hand

Unanimous call for fair ferry funding
Unanimous call for fair ferry funding
19/01/2018
Disability Shetland becomes first double-winner at youth volunteer awards
Disability Shetland becomes first double-winner at youth volunteer awards
07/11/2017
Loot for Lerwick gives boost to town charities
Loot for Lerwick gives boost to town charities
07/11/2017
New homes boost as Holyrood pledges £14 million to build affordable housing
New homes boost as Holyrood pledges £14 million to build affordable housing
14/06/2017
Stark reality of national equity fund – third of local schools received nothing
Stark reality of national equity fund – third of local schools received nothing
12/06/2017
‘Per head’ funding not fair (Duncan Simpson)
‘Per head’ funding not fair (Duncan Simpson)
07/06/2017

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top