Remand order for Robertson after incident at Gulberwick house

A man has been remanded in custody after climbing through his ex-partner’s window and threatening her, days after being released on bail on a separate matter.

Colin Robertson, 37, of Hoofields appeared in the dock on Friday before Honorary Sheriff Malcolm Bell.

He admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at an address in Gulberwick on Thursday.

Robertson shouted and swore during the incident and repeatedly banged on her doors and windows, causing damage.

He also entered the woman’s home by climbing through a window.

The crime was aggravated by involving abuse of his ex-partner.

Agent Tommy Allan sought liberation for Robertson until later this month.

However, procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie argued for bail to be refused.

He also called for Robertson to be handed a non-harassment order.

Honorary Sheriff Bell deferred sentence on Robertson and remanded him until 16th January, when consideration will also be given to the order.