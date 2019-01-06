Ferries cancelled due to forecast

Both NorthLink passenger ferry sailings scheduled to depart on Monday evening have been cancelled.

The move comes amid forecasts of very rough seas and with the Met Office having issued a yellow “be aware” warning for strong winds.

Hjaltland was scheduled to depart Aberdeen sailing for Lerwick at 7pm on Monday but is now not due to leave until 24 hours later. The same applies to the Hrossey and her journey south from Lerwick.

Freight boats are still expected to sail but may experience delays.