Help for families feeling the pinch after Christmas

Families who are struggling to make ends meet after Christmas are being urged to kick-start their year by taking a financial health check.

The Scottish government plea is being made as it was revealed that about half a million people across the country are not claiming all the support they are entitled to.

Impartial advice is available through the government-funded Financial Health Check scheme provided by Citizens Advice.

The health checks were launched in November and cabinet secretary for communities Aileen Campbell said: “Too many people are not accessing everything they could be, and we want to ensure the right support is there to help people make the most of their financial situation.

“The service will cover issues such as access to free school meals, benefit uptake, council tax reduction and cheaper deals on energy and other utilities to reduce household costs.

“If you’re a parent struggling to make ends meet, you’re not alone. It doesn’t matter if you’re in work or out, one call to the free phone line is all it takes get some advice that could make a real difference.”

Citizens Advice Scotland chief executive Derek Mitchell said, “large numbers of families in Shetland are still not claiming support they are entitled to” adding that there may be ways to alleviate the financial pressure and ensure everyone “can access their basic rights to food and a warm home for their families.”