Lerwick speeders under scrutiny at community council

Speeding drivers in Lerwick came under the spotlight at Monday’s community council meeting.

A plea was made for more speed checks on drivers coming into the town via the old north road.

The issue of speeding cars was raised by community councillor Gary Robinson. He said some motorists tended to treat the 30mph signs as an instruction to start slowing down, rather than be doing 30 from that point.

“I’ve had experience, and have had comments as well, about pulling out of the Burnside junction, and cars are nearly in your back door because they’re travelling far too fast.”

The meeting heard speed checks had been carried out in the area, although Ms Duthie said she would ask for other checks to be made.

