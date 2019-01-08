9th January 2019
Scalloway arrest made

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man following an investigation into suspected firearms offences.

The man was taken into police custody after local officers and “specialist resources” searched a property in the Meadowfield Crescent in Scalloway on Monday morning.

Officers had previously carried out enquiries in the Scalloway area with regards to alleged firearms offences. The man in custody is said to have been sought in connection with other alleged offences and outwith Shetland.

Inspector Martyn Brill said: “We are grateful to the local community in Scalloway for their understanding and patience while this operation was carried out.

“This was a contained incident with no risk to the wider public.”

