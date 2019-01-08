9th January 2019
Shetland Folk Festival 2019 line-up revealed

The line-up for the Shetland Folk Festival 2019 has been announced, with an eclectic and international range of musicians on the bill.

Acts from 10 countries will make the trip to the isles including emerging artistes and familiar favourites.

JP Cormier (left) and Tim Edey.

Award-winning multi-instrumentalists JP Cormier from Canada and English-born Tim Edey make their festival return. They will perform together and also are booked for solo performances.

Other returning acts include Americana band Rob Heron & the Tea Pad Orchestra and high-energy Highland folksters Elephant Sessions.

Making their first Shetland Folk Festival appearance after 20 years on the scene are supergroup Blazin’ Fiddles whose members include founding member Bruce Macgregor, Shetland’s Jenna Reid and Orkney’s Kristan Harvey.

Other acts include Josie Duncan (Isle of Lewis) & Pablo Lafuente (Spain). They are taking an extended line-up with them including former Young Trad winner, Charlie Stewart on strings and acclaimed percussionist, Signy Jakobsdottir.

Glasgow-based, Kinnaris Quintet will bring a dynamic sound flavoured by celtic, Scandinavian, American and classical influences. Jenn Butterworth and Laura Beth Salter from the quintet will also perform as a duo.

North American acts are well represented with Montreal’s Kaia Kater making her first appearance, showcasing her old-time banjo-picking skills and deft song craft.

Another Canadian act are Juno award-winning duo, Pharis and Jason Romero who will bring sweet harmonies and old-time tunes.

Marie-Pierre Lecault, Dominic Desrochers, and Jean-François Dumas of Bon Débarras. Photo: Vitor Munhoz

French-Canadian trio, Bon Débarras will provide a Quebecois slant and American singer-songwriter, May Erlewine (a bandmate of Lindsay Lou in Sweet Water Warblers) will appear as a soloist.

European acts are also included with Northern Ireland’s Connla playing contemporary and and traditional tunes.

From mainland Europe legendary Galician piper Anxo Lorenzo will bring his trio to the isles. French quartet, Les Fils Canouche will also make their UK debut.

World music fans will look forward to the five-piece, Kabantu, who feature members from across the UK and South Africa.

The visiting line-up is completed with UK-based bluegrass trio Jaywalkers.

They will be complemented by over 100 local musicians and dozens of local acts with the final programme including local acts to be confirmed soon.

The 39th folk festival festival runs from 2nd to 5th May and early festival membership goes on sale on 1st February.

