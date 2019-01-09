9th January 2019
Heroin seized after police search in Lerwick

Heroin worth an estimated £9,000 has been seized by police after a raid in Lerwick.

Officers carried out a search at a property on South Road on Tuesday afternoon.

A woman, 47, has been charged in connection with the recovery and is expected to appear in the town’s sheriff court on Wednesday.

Chief Inspector Lindsay Tulloch said: “We are committed to tackling the supply of drugs in Shetland and we will pro-actively target anyone intent on causing harm to the local community through this illegal trade.

“We rely on the support of the public to help us take action against those who choose to involve themselves in trading illegal drugs.

“I would urge anyone with concerns or information about drugs to contact Police Scotland at any time on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

