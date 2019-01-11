Venue shift for NHS patient travel service

NHS Shetland’s Patient Travel Service is moving to a different part of the Gilbert Bain Hospital while building work is carried out.

The service will be based in the audiology department, close to the reception area, for two weeks from 21st January.

Patient travel manager Yvonne Graham said: “We appreciate this may cause some inconvenience during the time the building works are going on but they are necessary to improve the service offered to patients.”

During the two weeks in the changed venue the patient travel service will be closed for lunch between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

It will also be closed for the Up-Helly-A’ public holiday on 30th January.