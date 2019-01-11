11th January 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Venue shift for NHS patient travel service

Venue shift for NHS patient travel service
0 comments, , by , in News

NHS Shetland’s Patient Travel Service is moving to a different part of the Gilbert Bain Hospital while building work is carried out.

The service will be based in the audiology department, close to the reception area, for two weeks from 21st January.

Patient travel manager Yvonne Graham said: “We appreciate this may cause some inconvenience during the time the building works are going on but they are necessary to improve the service offered to patients.”

During the two weeks in the changed venue the patient travel service will be closed for lunch between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

It will also be closed for the Up-Helly-A’ public holiday on 30th January.

Tags:
NHS Shetland
Patient Travel Service
Yvonne Graham

More articles about NHS Shetland, Patient Travel Service and Yvonne Graham

SIC to receive share of £10.5 million for inter-island ferries
SIC to receive share of £10.5 million for inter-island ferries
12/12/2018
Rape victims’ support is in place, says NHS
Rape victims’ support is in place, says NHS
06/12/2018
Lifetime achievement award for NHS Shetland director of pharmacy
Lifetime achievement award for NHS Shetland director of pharmacy
20/11/2018
NHS Shetland backs plans for ‘tobacco-free generation’
NHS Shetland backs plans for ‘tobacco-free generation’
02/10/2018
Financial challenges flagged up for health and social care
Financial challenges flagged up for health and social care
21/09/2018
Locum costs could contribute to £4.8m overspend
Locum costs could contribute to £4.8m overspend
05/09/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top