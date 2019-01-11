WATCH: Galley meets fiery demise in Scalloway

A spectacular galley burning in Scalloway tonight (Friday) heralded the start of Shetland’s fire festival season for 2019.

A sizeable crowd turned out to see around 200 guizers join this year’s 51 member Jarl’s Squad, led by Tingwall-man Maurice Jamieson, on their torchlit procession through the village.

The rain which had seemed to follow the squad throughout the day abated and a windless night allowed for eye-catching reflections in the calm water as galley Einmar burned in the Scalloway voe.

