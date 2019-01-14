Man who breached court order is fined £400

A man has been fined £400 at Lerwick Sheriff Court after he admitted repeatedly using text and social media to contact his former partner in breach of a court order.

Denis Zalekesin, 41, of Leslie Road, Lerwick, pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared from custody before Sheriff Ian Cruickshank.

Zalekesin was granted bail at the Lerwick court on 8th March with a condition that he did not approach or contact the woman.

But Monday’s court heard Zalekesin did contact her repeatedly between 10th June and 20th August at an address in Endavoe in Scalloway.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said the accused had sent messages on at least 18 different dates.

“Although not threatening in nature, they would probably fall within the ambit of new legislation in terms of coercive or controlling behaviour,” he said.

He added the messages had taken time to be downloaded and translated from his native Latvian.

The complainer first went to the police on 13th October.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said Zalekesin was no no longer subject to any bail order. He said Zalekesin had struggled to cope with a “major change” faced by his family.

Sheriff Cruickshank reduced the fine from £600 to reflect the early stage of the plea.