Police are appealing for help after a car was damaged in Lerwick at the weekend.

A blue Ford Fiesta was damaged while parked either in the Shetland Hotel car park or in the Mareel car park between 7pm-10pm on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or attend Lerwick Police Station, quoting reference number NL0091/19.