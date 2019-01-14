Purse ‘theft’ prompts police appeal

Police are appealing for information after an alleged theft of a purse from a bus passenger.

The crime is believed to have been committed on the number six bus from Nederdale in Lerwick to Sumburgh on Friday between 11pm and midnight.

The purse is large, rectangular and made of red leather.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police by dialling 101 and quoting NL86/19.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or through http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.