17th January 2019
Lecturers go on strike at Shetland College

Lecturers on the picket line outside Shetland College in Lerwick.

A picket line has been formed outside Shetland College as lecturers campaign for an improved pay offer.

Strike action was backed in December by 89.8 per cent of EIS-FELA union members on a turnout of 52.1 per cent.

A total of 32 lecturers are taking shifts to stand outside their Gremista workplace today (Wednesday), some holding placards with slogans including: “The cost of living affects us all #negotiate now”.

Shetland College branch secretary Andrew Anderson said: “The last thing any lecturing staff want to do is take strike action because that does affect students and we don’t want that but we’ve been left with no other option – we’ve been put into this position.”

The lecturers are wanting a better offer than that on the table – a 2.5 per cent rise covering 2017-2020, previously branded “derisory” by Mr Anderson.

