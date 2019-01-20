20th January 2019
Airport staff defended after criticism over parking system

A Bressay resident has praised staff at Sumburgh Airport after criticism over the newly introduced parking charges and the situation for disabled drivers.

Last week Joyce Davies, from Skeld, bemoaned the new set-up. She said drivers with disabilities had to go to fetch their blue badges in order to prove they were exempt from the daily £3 charge.

Mrs Davies said some blue badge holders were simply opting to pay the parking fee, rather than “enduring the discomfort of doubling back on themselves to go back into the airport”.

However, in a letter to the forthcoming Shetland Times, Kirsten Sim said her personal experiences differed greatly from what was being claimed.

Ms Sim said: “My son has mobility problems and uses his blue badge for identification purposes when flying to the mainland. On arriving at the airport, I wrote the name, serial number of the badge and expiry date on a piece of paper and left it on my dashboard, with a note saying that the badge is used for identification when flying and also while we are away.

“On checking in, I explained this to the check-in staff, who said that that would be fine, but just to mention it to security on our way through. I did so and was again met with a very friendly and helpful response.”

On returning to Sumburgh, Ms Sim said the system, which she had reservations about before, again seemed to be extremely easy and straightforward.

She added: I am afraid that I disagree with your article, especially the part which says that ‘fellow blue badge holders … are simply opting to pay the daily charge …”

“On this occasion, my family and I cannot praise airport staff enough for their helpfulness and understanding.”

