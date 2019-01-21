Weisdale heroin woman given £580 fine

A former diver has been fined after being found with heroin.

Erron Dawn Blance, 37, of Kalliness, Weisdale, was fined £580 in Lerwick Sheriff Court this morning (Monday).

She pleaded guilty to possessing 1.06 grams of diamorphine, worth £106, in her home on 1st February last year.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Blance had been brought to court under warrant having failed to attend an intermediate diet.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said a breakdown in communication between Blance and her solicitors in Aberdeen meant Blance was not aware of the intermediate diet.

Mr Allan said Blance had co-operated fully with police and had been in custody since Saturday.

Blance had been a commercial diver for 14 years, said Mr Allan, but suffered from depression and substance misuse and now realised it was time to tackle these issues.

Mr Allan said Blance did not claim any benefits and lives off her fisherman boyfriend’s wages.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said that taking into account Blance’s previous record and the timing of the plea, he would impose a fine of £580, reduced from £700, payable at a rate of £50 per month.