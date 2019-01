, by Shetland Times , in Headlines

A woman was injured on Friday after she was struck by a car in Commercial Road in Lerwick.

The incident involving an Audi A4 took place shortly after 5pm.

The pedestrian was taken to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Her condition has been described as serious but not life-threatening.

Police Scotland say a 74 year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.