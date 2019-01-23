‘No deal’ Brexit could mean no guarantee of medicines

The head of NHS Shetland has said that he cannot guarantee isles’ medicine supplies in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

That was the answer health chief Ralph Roberts gave to a question from councillor Allison Duncan at Wednesday afternoon’s meeting of the integration joint board.

Mr Duncan had pointed to concerns raised nationally around the supply of medicines such as insulin.

“Are we in a serious position with supplies in the event of a no-deal Brexit?” Mr Duncan asked.

Mr Roberts said: “The blunt answer to your question… [is] I can’t give you that assurance and I don’t think any health system in the country could give you that assurance.”

Director of health and social care Simon Bokor-Ingram had earlier said that governments in London and Edinburgh were preparing “resilience plans”.

“Everything’s being done to ensure that the right medicines get through”, he said.