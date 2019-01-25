Lerwick lifeboat stalwarts’ long service recognised

Crew members met recently at Lerwick Lifeboat station for the presentation of RNLI service awards and gifts to long-serving crew and other volunteers.

Former coxswain Bruce Leask was presented with a Certificate of Service after 18 years of service on the crew, including eight as coxswain.

Retiring crew members John Sinclair and Robbie Stout received Certificates of Service for 32 years and 12 years respectively, while Dieter Glaser received a barometer as a retirement gift for his 23 years on the crew â€“ his Certificate of Service will be presented at a later date.

Michael Grant continues to be an active crew member and received his 20-year badge, having now served over 22 years with the lifeboat.

Volunteer George Simpson, who was unable to attend the presentation, retired earlier last year after 26 years as lifeboat treasurer, and has also received a Certificate of Service.

Operations manager Malcolm Craigie said: “All these individuals have given much service to the RNLI and to the local community.

“We’re grateful for their commitment over so many years which have helped to save lives at sea. In particular, their experience has been of great help over recent months to our new coxswain, Darren Harcus, and other new crew members.”