26th January 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Lerwick lifeboat stalwarts’ long service recognised

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Receiving awards for service to Lerwick lifeboat are (from left) former coxswain Bruce Leask, retiring crew members Dieter Glaser, Robert Stout and John Sinclair, and current crew member Michael Grant. Photo courtesy of RNLI

Crew members met recently at Lerwick Lifeboat station for the presentation of RNLI service awards and gifts to long-serving crew and other volunteers.

Former coxswain Bruce Leask was presented with a Certificate of Service after 18 years of service on the crew, including eight as coxswain.

Retiring crew members John Sinclair and Robbie Stout received Certificates of Service for 32 years and 12 years respectively, while Dieter Glaser received a barometer as a retirement gift for his 23 years on the crew â€“ his Certificate of Service will be presented at a later date.

Michael Grant continues to be an active crew member and received his 20-year badge, having now served over 22 years with the lifeboat.

Volunteer George Simpson, who was unable to attend the presentation, retired earlier last year after 26 years as lifeboat treasurer, and has also received a Certificate of Service.

Receiving his Certificate of Service for 26 years as Lerwick lifeboat treasurer is George Simpson (second left). Also pictured are (from left) operations manager Michael Craigie, former crew member John Sinclair and former coxswain Hewitt Clark MBE. Photo courtesy of RNLI

Operations manager Malcolm Craigie said: “All these individuals have given much service to the RNLI and to the local community.

“We’re grateful for their commitment over so many years which have helped to save lives at sea. In particular, their experience has been of great help over recent months to our new coxswain, Darren Harcus, and other new crew members.”

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top