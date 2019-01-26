26th January 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Community councillors being sought

Community councillors being sought
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

The clock is ticking for anyone thinking of standing for their local community council.

The closing date for upcoming by-elections is now less than two weeks away.

Elections took place in November for the 163 available places on the 18 community councils across the isles.

But there are still a total of 43 vacancies in different areas, for which nominations are now being sought to fill these.

The deadline for nominations is 4pm on Thursday 7th February, and a nomination forms are available online on Shetland Islands Council’s website.

Community councillors must be 18 years of age or older, and be on the electoral roll for the area in which they will represent.

Jim Anderson, of the Association of Shetland Community Councils, said: “We’re keen to see as many vacancies filled as possible, so that community councils across Shetland can continue to function effectively as the voice of the local community.

“Community councils rely on the support of residents, who are committed to make a positive difference in their local area. “We’d urge anyone who might have some time to get involved to consider putting their name forward.”

Tags:
community council
elections
Jim Anderson

More articles about community council, elections and Jim Anderson

No raw sewage from Gulberwick, Scottish Water assures residents
No raw sewage from Gulberwick, Scottish Water assures residents
09/11/2017
Lerwick Town Hall row – community councillors blast plan to call it Shetland’s Town Hall
Lerwick Town Hall row – community councillors blast plan to call it Shetland’s Town Hall
07/11/2017
WATCH: New blood elected to youth parliament
WATCH: New blood elected to youth parliament
20/03/2017
West Side woman enters council election race
West Side woman enters council election race
22/02/2017
Charitable trustees should all be elected, ASCC agrees unanimously
Charitable trustees should all be elected, ASCC agrees unanimously
08/10/2016
Dragons’ Den style events for community group funding
Dragons’ Den style events for community group funding
26/02/2016

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top