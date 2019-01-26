26th January 2019
Islesburgh club’s photos now on show at Bonhoga

The year’s first exhibition in Bonhoga’s main gallery is now underway.

The exhibition of photographs is due to run until 17th March.

All the images were taken by members of the Islesburgh Photographic Club.

The pictures focus largely on Shetland and its landscape and environment.

Shetland Arts will also launch a “Shetland Collection” of greeting cards featuring images from all the exhibition participants: Sidney Tulloch, Austin Taylor, David Sinclair, Graham Wishart, Joanne Harding, Jean Sinclair, Martin Smith, Peter Parker, Stuart Hubbard, Sophie Whitehead, Terry Atkinson and Teresa Williamson.

