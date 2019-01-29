29th January 2019
WATCH: First look at the Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ Jarl’s Squad

The Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ of 2019 is up and running with the Jarl’s Squad looking spectacular in their well-crafted suits.

Plenty of onlookers were already on the streets as the squad made its first procession of the day from Islesburgh Community Centre, past the galley shed on St Sunniva Street and on to the Toll Clock Shopping Centre.

In the gloom, the ranks of the Jarl’s Squad looked the part wearing emerald green kirtles with dragon motifs underneath simple brown leather breastplates embossed with the same motif. A animal skin cloak completes the look.

Squad members this morning told The Shetland Times the suit was very warm, a blessing on a day like today.

 

 

If the breastplate is simple that is in contrast to the fierce-looking helmets which are designed to look like a dragon’s head, complete with “scales” hanging from the back of the helmets.

Squad member Lynden Nicolson has spent hours working on the helmets and said he was thrilled with the way they had turned out. The axes are special too with the axe head crafted out of Damascus steel.

Mr Nicolson was looking forward to the day ahead, saying: “It is brilliant to get here today and see everybody together. It has been a long couple of years designing the suit and then getting it together.”

Plenty will agree that the hard work has been worthwhile.

• Don’t miss Friday’s newspaper for the best and most comprehensive coverage of Up-Helly-A’.

