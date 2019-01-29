WATCH: Jarl’s Squad thrills Toll Clock Shopping Centre crowds

Dozens turned out to hear Guizer Jarl John Nicolson and his squad belt out a pop classic in Lerwick’s Toll Clock Shopping Centre this morning (Tuesday).

The Vikings, resplendent in green kirtles, delighted well-wishers young and old with a hearty rendition of the Up Helly Aa Song, followed by Sit Down by James.

The squad then continued on its way, along North Road and into the Royal British Legion.

See The Shetland Times‘ Facebook page for a video of the Sit Down performance.