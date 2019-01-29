29th January 2019
Reduced ferry service for Wednesday

Shetland Islands Council’s ferries service will operate a reduced service on Wednesday 30th January – which is a public holiday.

Inter-island ferries to and from Yell, Unst, Fetlar and Whalsay will all run to a Saturday timetable. There will be no ferry service for Papa Stour and Skerries.

There will be no public bus services on Wednesday except a reduced service Number 6, operating between Lerwick and Sumburgh Airport, on an amended timetable.

Ferries timetables can be found at: https://www.shetland.gov.uk/ferries/timetable.asp Bus timetables can be found at: https://www.zettrans.org.uk/travel/public-transport/bus

