29th January 2019
WATCH: Guizers light up Lerwick for Up-Helly-A’

Around 1000 guizers, with flaming torches aloft, lit up the streets of Lerwick on Tuesday night for the Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ procession.

A crisp, wintery night provided perfect conditions for galley Chloe Barbara’s fiery finale as a crowd of tourists and locals thronged the area around the burning site jostling for position.

Festivities are set to continue into the small hours as the guizers prepare to entertain crowds at venues across the town.

