29th January 2019
WATCH: Jarl's Squads morning procession attracts large crowd

Droves of spectators lined the road, from the British Legion all the way to the Market Cross, for an early opportunity to see the Lerwick Jarl’s Squad.

The Vikings, led by Guizer Jarl John Nicolson, marched the route, turning at the Market Cross and returning to Alexandria Wharf where they joined the galley.

Friends, family, tourists and members of the media took advantage of a quick photo opportunity with the squad before they made their way to Lerwick Town Hall for the civic reception.

