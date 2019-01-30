30th January 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

WATCH: Junior procession proves an amazing spectacle

WATCH: Junior procession proves an amazing spectacle
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Up-Helly-A’s junior procession went off in fine style on Tuesday, with Isaac Young – the 64th Junior Jarl – enjoying every minute of the spectacular event.

Torches were lit and the procession got underway at half past five, and Isaac, who was representing Gunnlaug Serpent-tongue, led his band of followers to the burning site.

Conditions remained clear and the galley was quickly ablaze once the torches were thrown in.

Tags:
Junior procession
Up-Helly-A'

More articles about Junior procession and Up-Helly-A'

WATCH: Guizers light up Lerwick for Up-Helly-A’
WATCH: Guizers light up Lerwick for Up-Helly-A’
29/01/2019
WATCH: Jarl’s Squads morning procession attracts large crowd
WATCH: Jarl’s Squads morning procession attracts large crowd
29/01/2019
WATCH: Jarl’s Squad thrills Toll Clock Shopping Centre crowds
WATCH: Jarl’s Squad thrills Toll Clock Shopping Centre crowds
29/01/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top