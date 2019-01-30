WATCH: Junior procession proves an amazing spectacle

Up-Helly-A’s junior procession went off in fine style on Tuesday, with Isaac Young – the 64th Junior Jarl – enjoying every minute of the spectacular event.

Torches were lit and the procession got underway at half past five, and Isaac, who was representing Gunnlaug Serpent-tongue, led his band of followers to the burning site.

Conditions remained clear and the galley was quickly ablaze once the torches were thrown in.