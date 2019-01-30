WATCH: X Factor star Wagner thrills on Up-Helly-A’ return

Former talent show star Wagner sang hits by Ricky Martin and the Rolling Stones as he made a triumphant return to Up-Helly-A’.

The Brazilian, who was invited by squad number seven (Stars In Their Eyes), proved to be a hit with revellers young and old, following up his more brief appearance on last year’s halls circuit.

Wagner shot to recognition in 2010 when he was a contestant on ITV’s The X Factor.

For more coverage of Up-Helly-A’, including the squads’ acts, see Friday’s print edition of The Shetland Times.