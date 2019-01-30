30th January 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

WATCH: X Factor star Wagner thrills on Up-Helly-A’ return

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

Wagner embraces an adoring fan at Mareel.

Former talent show star Wagner sang hits by Ricky Martin and the Rolling Stones as he made a triumphant return to Up-Helly-A’.

The Brazilian, who was invited by squad number seven (Stars In Their Eyes), proved to be a hit with revellers young and old, following up his more brief appearance on last year’s halls circuit.

Wagner shot to recognition in 2010 when he was a contestant on ITV’s The X Factor.

For more coverage of Up-Helly-A’, including the squads’ acts, see Friday’s print edition of The Shetland Times.

Tags:
Lerwick
Mareel
Shetland
Up-Helly-A'
Wagner

More articles about Lerwick, Mareel, Shetland, Up-Helly-A' and Wagner

WATCH: Junior procession proves an amazing spectacle
WATCH: Junior procession proves an amazing spectacle
30/01/2019
WATCH: Guizers light up Lerwick for Up-Helly-A’
WATCH: Guizers light up Lerwick for Up-Helly-A’
29/01/2019
WATCH: Jarl’s Squads morning procession attracts large crowd
WATCH: Jarl’s Squads morning procession attracts large crowd
29/01/2019
WATCH: Jarl’s Squad thrills Toll Clock Shopping Centre crowds
WATCH: Jarl’s Squad thrills Toll Clock Shopping Centre crowds
29/01/2019
Purse ‘theft’ prompts police appeal
Purse ‘theft’ prompts police appeal
14/01/2019
Police need help after car damage
Police need help after car damage
14/01/2019

About Andrew McQuarrie

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top