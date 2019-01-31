31st January 2019
Man accused of smashing window released on bail

A 24-year-old man accused of behaving aggressively towards his partner and smashing a window at her property has been released on bail.

Kristian Georgiev, of Hoofields, Lerwick, made no plea when he appeared from custody at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Thursday.

He faces a charge of behaving in a threatening manner by shouting and swearing at the woman, repeatedly banging on the door of her home and smashing a window at the property.

Georgiev was released on bail and ordered not to contact the woman.

