1st February 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Airport authority appoints new chairwoman

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

A new chairwoman has been appointed by Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial), the body responsible for Sumburgh Airport.

Lorna Jack is already a familiar face on the Hial board, however, having served as interim chairwoman since 2017. She has been on the Hial board since 2014.

But Ms Jack is already facing a baptism of fire in her new role.

Hial has attracted criticism in recent months over its decision to introduce car parking charges.

It has also been slammed over its move to centralise air traffic control services.

Ms Jack’s appointment has been given a lukewarm response from Liberal Democrat MSP Tavish Scott, who says Hial have made the Islands Act “irrelevant”.

He says the airport authority has “done more to damage the process of consultation than any government of any persuasion since 1999”.

“I think you need to rethink how you act and communicate,” he told Ms Jack.

Meanwhile, Prospect – the union which represents engineers and other specialists in both public and private sectors – announced air traffic controllers were being balloted on industrial action as part of a dispute on pay.

Tags:
Air Traffic Control
car parking charges
HIAL
Lorna Jack

More articles about Air Traffic Control, car parking charges, HIAL and Lorna Jack

Airport staff defended after criticism over parking system
Airport staff defended after criticism over parking system
20/01/2019
Air traffic controllers vote for industrial action
Air traffic controllers vote for industrial action
12/11/2018
Airport car park charges raised again
Airport car park charges raised again
01/11/2018
Hial annual results reveal increase in passenger figures and revenue
Hial annual results reveal increase in passenger figures and revenue
09/09/2018
Airport parking charges will be delayed by four to six weeks
Airport parking charges will be delayed by four to six weeks
30/06/2018
Hial announce new concessions ahead of car parking charges
Hial announce new concessions ahead of car parking charges
29/05/2018

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top