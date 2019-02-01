Sandwick Junior High School closed due to icy roads

Sandwick Junior High School is closed today (Friday) due to icy roads – a decision taken in the minutes following a crash near the building.

A report of a two-car collision at the Stove junction, involving a Nissan Qashqai, was sent to police at 8.04am, but it is understood there were no serious injuries.

Sandwick head teacher Stuart Clubb decided to close the school at 8.30am, according to Shetland Islands Council communications officer Bob Kerr.

A total of seven minor collisions have taken place on the roads since 6.30am this morning, police said, while urging drivers to take care.

Gritters have been out this morning in an attempt to improve the conditions.