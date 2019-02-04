5th February 2019
One man remanded on assault charge after court appearance

A man has been remanded in custody at Lerwick Sheriff Court after being accused of assault.

Adam Nelson, 29, whose address was given as North Mainland in the isles, is also charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Nelson made no plea or declaration when he appeared in private from custody on Monday, and was committed for further examination.

In a separate case,Jeremy Mortimer, also from the North Mainland, was released on bail after he appeared in private on a petition alleging a charge of fire-raising.

The 58 year-old did not appear in the dock from custody, however.

He made no plea and was also committed for further examination.

Lerwick Sheriff Court

