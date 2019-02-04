Vikings, squads and dancing at Edinburgh Up-Helly-A’

The Thomas Morton Hall in Leith was packed to capacity as the Edinburgh and District Shetland Association celebrated its Up-Helly-A’ on Saturday evening, with a special welcome for guests from the Orkney and the Caithness associations.

Gordon Clarke’s Band provided their usual excellent music and the dancers thronged the floor throughout the evening. The four squads who were appearing gave the dancers a welcome break and provided wonderful entertainment.

The Viking squad with Guizer Jarl Colin Stove were in vigorous voice with solo spots for the youngest in “Over the Irish Sea”.

The women of the association’s council appeared as “Island Meds”, performing operations and saving a life in rather an unorthodox style.

A Shetland students’ squad provided excellent live music for Shetland’s own “Strictly” and out of the several named couples performing, two well-known isles “celebrities” were acclaimed winners.

Rumour has it that some of squad four’s members had performed with squad 41 in Lerwick; whether or not, their dance routine was stylish, athletic and well synchronised.

The audience cheered and applauded all the entertainers before heading for supper and then again the dance floor – a fabulous celebration of Up-Helly-A’.

The next event will be quieter – a saucermeat supper on Saturday 23rd February, again in the Thomas Morton Hall. Times are 7pm for 7.30pm and tickets are available from Hugh Halcrow or through www.edsaweb.com.