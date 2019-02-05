Government minister facing challenge over Islands Act

A challenge will be laid down to the Scottish government’s Islands Minister this week over the imposition of car parking charges at Sumburgh Airport.

Isles MSP Tavish Scott says he plans to meet Paul Wheelhouse on Thursday to discuss the “practical manifestation” of the Islands Act.

The meeting follows the appointment last week of Lorna Jack as the new chairwoman of Highlands and Islands Airports Limited, which is responsible for Sumburgh.

Hial introduced the charges at Sumburgh in the face of fierce political opposition.



Mr Scott said: “I shall be meeting the islands minister on Thursday morning to discuss the Islands Act and its practical manifestation.

“One of the things I’m going to ask him is how, as Islands Minister, the continuing lack of consultation, impact assessment or any other appropriate measure over car parking charges have taken place in Sumburgh.”

He said the policy was “entirely inconsistent” with the Islands Act.