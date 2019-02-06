7th February 2019
Ralph Roberts to leave NHS Shetland

The chief executive of NHS Shetland is leaving his post to take up a new job in Scotland.

Ralph Roberts will become the new chief executive of NHS Borders, and is expected to leave the isles in the next few months.

Mr Roberts has held his post in the isles since 2011.

He said moving had been a career decision.

“It’s been a very difficult decision, but this is primarily a decision about my career.

“I’ve been here for eight years and I think it’s fair to suggest in a job like mine, for the organisation as much as the individual, it’s a good thing that people don’t stay too long.”

  1. Mr ian Tinkler

    No comment necessary.

  2. Cliff Sharp

    Looking forward to welcoming you back to the Borders Ralph; well done! Cliff

