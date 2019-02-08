Fire destroys caravan at Mossbank Shop

A fire broke out at the Mossbank Shop in the early hours of Friday morning, resulting in a caravan being destroyed.

The fire service was there between 12.15am and 2.25am but police said the caravan had “burnt to the ground”.

The police are appealing for information that may identify any people who may have been in the vicinity at the time.

Anyone with information regarding the damage should contact Shetland police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or attend at the Lerwick station.