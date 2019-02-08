9th February 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Uyeasound jarl ‘Erik’ storming it on Up-Helly-A’ day

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

It was an early start for the Uyeasound Up-Helly-A’ squad as they met in good spirits on a rather grey day at the galley shed to have breakfast, a singing practice and to suit up.

Robbie Hunter applies the finishing touches to a torch, supervised by
Derek Sutherland, Jordan Johnson and Lee Jamieson. Guizer Jarl David Sutherland will lead the procession tonight. Photo: Andrew Hunter.

This year David Sutherland is portraying Erik the Red Thorvalsson – in time for storm Erik to blow through Unst. His galley is called Dreki.

This year’s suit includes a black kirtle with silver edging, white sheepskins and green trousers. The squad of Vkings are also wearing “New Zealand” boots, goose-winged helmets and leather breast plates.

Various visits lay ahead of the 20-strong squad is, including to the school and the care home before the burning tonight (Friday). The procession starts at 8pm from the galley shed, making its way down past the hall and then back
to the burning site where a replica galley is set aflame.

Looking to the day ahead the Guizer Jarl said: “We’ll see what the wadder brings!”. We have experienced problems receiving photos from Unst today but a full report and photos from the day and night will be included in next week’s Shetland Times.

Stephen Gordon

Tags:
David Sutherland
Unst
Uyeasound Up-Helly-A'
Vikings

More articles about David Sutherland, Unst, Uyeasound Up-Helly-A' and Vikings

New bar for Unst
New bar for Unst
18/12/2018
MSP Tavish Scott appointed director of Shetland Space Centre
MSP Tavish Scott appointed director of Shetland Space Centre
20/09/2018
Unst spaceport still on course despite green light for Sutherland
Unst spaceport still on course despite green light for Sutherland
16/07/2018
Jam-packed UnstFest begins
Jam-packed UnstFest begins
15/07/2018
Call for council to be clear on space race
Call for council to be clear on space race
21/05/2018
Northmavine and Uyeasound fire festivals arrive
Northmavine and Uyeasound fire festivals arrive
16/02/2018

About Shetland Times

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top