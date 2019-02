The Shetland senior badminton team defeated Caithness 9-3 in an inter-county match on Friday at the Yell Leisure Centre.

The visit of the Caithness squad also coincided with the 30th anniversary of the Yell Badminton Open.

A special event was held in the Mid Yell hall on Saturday evening, with a cake cut to celebrate the occasion.

• See reports on both events in The Shetland Times on Friday.