Tourism association hopes new role will help extend visitor season

A new tourism “development officer” has been appointed and one of her aims will be to extend the traditional tourist season.

Stephenie Pagulayan has been given the three-year role at Shetland Tourism Association.

She will be responsible for helping the association put its newly-developed strategy into action and for representing businesses linked to the tourism sector. One of her first jobs will be to develop member benefits which are expected to be announced soon.

Ms Pagulayan said: “I am really excited to take on this new role for Shetland Tourism Association and I look forward to working in partnership with businesses to represent the interests of tourism stakeholders locally and nationally and build on the growth of the tourism sector in Shetland.”

Association chairwoman Emma Miller said it was a “step forward” for the industry.

“This will give us dedicated time to support and assist the development of existing and new tourism businesses in Shetland, helping us achieve the strategic aim of extending the season and increasing the income to our local economy. Stephenie is hugely enthusiastic and dedicated and I know that our members are going to enjoy working with her.”