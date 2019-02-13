Council adjourns Viking Energy decision

A meeting to determine whether the council will object to an application to increase the size of the turbines which would form the Viking Energy windfarm has been adjourned amid confusion among members.

The firm is seeking permission to increase the height of the proposed 103 turbines by 10 metres to a maximum of 155 metres.

The Scottish government will have the final say on whether the project goes ahead but councillors met on Wednesday afternoon to discuss whether the local authority would, as a formal consultee, object to the application.

Councillors expressed dismay saying that it was unclear which new or modified conditions were being considered. Those matters already determined in 2009 and 2010 were not under the microscope.

Lerwick South councillor Cecil Smith said that he also felt uncomfortable that this decision was being taken by the council’s planning committee, with just a handful of members present, as opposed to the full council.

However, he was informed that a decision had to be made within 24 hours if the council were to fulfil its duty as a statutory consultee.

Meanwhile, Shetland South member George Smith said that he wanted a new report brought before the council which made it clear what specific issues were relevant to the varied consent application.

Councillor Catherine Hughson asked whether an extension could be granted to allow the council further time to consider its response.

The meeting was adjourned to allow the council’s corporate services executive manager Jan Riise to seek clarity on this issue.

