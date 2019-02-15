Drugs worth over £820,000 seized across Highlands and Islands

Drugs carrying a street value of over £820,000 have been seized by police throughout the Highlands and Islands during a four week period.

Officers executed 34 search warrants across the region, with seizures being made from Shetland to Inverness.

A variety of substances were discovered during January and February including substantial quantities of heroin, cocaine and illegally obtained tablets purchased online. The raids also uncovered a large-scale cannabis cultivation.

The recoveries are the latest to be made under the Operation Ram initiative which aims to disrupt the trade in illegal drugs in the Highlands and Islands.

As a result, eight people have or will be reported in connection with the supply of controlled drugs, with several others expected to be reported as a result of ongoing enquires.

Detective Inspector Peter Mackenzie said: “We are committed to disrupting the activities of those involved in serious crime at all levels and Operation Ram is an established means of doing that.

“This operation brought together officers from a number of departments including local policing officers, officers from the Community Investigation Unit, as well as colleagues from the Specialist Crime Division and the Operational Support Division.”

He added: “We want to ensure that the Highlands and Islands are a hostile environment for drug dealers – our message to them remains very simple. You are not wanted in our communities.”