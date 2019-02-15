15th February 2019
Kevin makes a Hansöm jarl

Long-time North Roe resident Kevin Jamieson’s day as Northmavine Guizer Jarl is up and running.

Northmavine Guizer Jarl Kevin Jamieson. Photo: Maree Hay

Kevin – also known as Hansöm Brucison for the day – and his merry band of Vikings will already be rampaging, or proceeding in an orderly and friendly manner, throughout the district.

 

The Northmavine-Up Helly-A’ has begun! The galley Mavaroam arrived on the Hillswick waterfront for the start of Guizer Jarl Kevin Jamieson’s big day as Hansom Brucison. Photo: Tom Morton

The galley – this year with the name Mavaroam, from the first two letters of the jarl’s bairns Mairianne, Vaila, Robbie and Amy – and the bill will, as usual, be at the seafront in Hillswick.

The Weaving Shed Gallery will be open during the day. The Jarl’s Squad will visit all three of the Northmavine primary schools, lunching at the North Roe and Lochend hall before the 3pm formal photography at the Hillswick waterfront.

Squads assemble at the Hillswick hall at 7.30pm with the light-up at 8pm. After that the procession will set off for the burning of the galley on the loch at Urafirth. Spectators are asked to take care with parking and not to restrict the procession.

The halls open this year are North Roe and Lochend, Ollaberry and Sullom.

The Jarl’s Squad in chilly conditions at Uyea. Photo: Maree Hay

