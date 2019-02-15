‘Usain Bolt’ claim from sheriff as prison warning issued

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank compared himself to Usain Bolt as he warned a man he would be sent to prison if he failed to carry out unpaid work.

Wojciech Malecki, 32, of Nordavatn, Lerwick, was given a community payback order demanding that he completes 140 hours of unpaid work within six months when he appeared in Lerwick Sheriff Court this afternoon (Friday).

The hours were imposed after Sheriff Cruickshank told Malecki that he had paid only £30 towards fines totalling £1,400 – a rate of payment described by the sheriff as “absolutely dismal”.

Revoking the fines and handing down the unpaid work order in their place, the sheriff underlined the importance of carrying out the work.

He said: “I’m capable of revoking this community payback order faster than Usain Bolt can run 100m and you [Malecki] will then go to jail.”